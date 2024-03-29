LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ: LMFA) Gain Of 13.05 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Any Trouble To Come?

LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA)’s traded shares stood at 0.19 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.10. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.66, to imply an increase of 14.38% or $0.46 in intraday trading. The LMFA share’s 52-week high remains $8.22, putting it -124.59% down since that peak but still an impressive 55.46% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.63. The company has a valuation of $8.93M, with an average of 0.19 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 163.95K shares over the past 3 months.

LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA) trade information

After registering a 14.38% upside in the last session, LM Funding America Inc (LMFA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.74, jumping 14.38% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 26.21%, and 13.05% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -1.05%. Short interest in LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA) saw shorts transact 0.16 million shares and set a 0.65 days time to cover.

LM Funding America Inc (LMFA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing LM Funding America Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. LM Funding America Inc (LMFA) shares are 28.15% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 58.44% against 11.30%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 620.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $3.2 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.51 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $234k and $188k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 1,265.80% before jumping 1,768.60% in the following quarter.

LMFA Dividends

LM Funding America Inc has its next earnings report out between March 29 and April 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. LM Funding America Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA)’s Major holders

LM Funding America Inc insiders hold 15.36% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.99% of the shares at 10.62% float percentage. In total, 8.99% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Geode Capital Management, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.18 million shares (or 1.25% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.13 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 99032.0 shares, or about 0.68% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $69332.0.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the LM Funding America Inc (LMFA) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF holds roughly 0.1 million shares. This is just over 0.69% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $49174.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 99032.0, or 0.68% of the shares, all valued at about 69332.0.