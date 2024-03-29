LENZ Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LENZ) Added 0.31 Percent In The Last Seven Days: What Lifted The Stock?

LENZ Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ)’s traded shares stood at 0.15 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.28. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $22.33, to imply an increase of 2.38% or $0.52 in intraday trading. The LENZ share’s 52-week high remains $23.50, putting it -5.24% down since that peak but still an impressive 55.62% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.91. The company has a valuation of $185.79M, with an average of 0.35 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 61.74K shares over the past 3 months.

LENZ Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ) trade information

After registering a 2.38% upside in the last session, LENZ Therapeutics Inc. (LENZ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 24.04, jumping 2.38% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.31%, and 38.14% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 72.94%.

LENZ Therapeutics Inc. (LENZ) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 96.30% this quarter before jumping 98.50% for the next one.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -483.52% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a -18.79% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 25.90% annually.

LENZ Dividends

LENZ Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. LENZ Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.00, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

LENZ Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ)’s Major holders

LENZ Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 2.99% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 35.49% of the shares at 36.58% float percentage. In total, 35.49% institutions holds shares in the company, led by EcoR1 Capital, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 1.22 million shares (or 2.09% of shares), all amounting to roughly $27.24 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Samsara BioCapital, LLC with 1.21 million shares, or about 2.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $26.99 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the LENZ Therapeutics Inc. (LENZ) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.14 million shares. This is just over 0.24% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.09 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 96171.0, or 0.17% of the shares, all valued at about 2.15 million.