Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) Could See A -283.46% Or Even More Loss In Stock Price

Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX)’s traded shares stood at 0.19 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.58. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.66, to imply a decrease of -4.32% or -$0.12 in intraday trading. The LPTX share’s 52-week high remains $10.20, putting it -283.46% down since that peak but still an impressive 53.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.24. The company has a valuation of $68.10M, with an average of 0.19 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 244.95K shares over the past 3 months.

Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) trade information

After registering a -4.32% downside in the last session, Leap Therapeutics Inc (LPTX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.98, dropping -4.32% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.31%, and -6.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -35.83%. Short interest in Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) saw shorts transact 1.13 million shares and set a 5.6 days time to cover.

Leap Therapeutics Inc (LPTX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Leap Therapeutics Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Leap Therapeutics Inc (LPTX) shares are 88.65% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 47.74% against 12.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 81.90% this quarter before jumping 31.90% for the next one.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 28.36% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 43.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -2.49% annually.

LPTX Dividends

Leap Therapeutics Inc has its next earnings report out between May 13 and May 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Leap Therapeutics Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX)’s Major holders

Leap Therapeutics Inc insiders hold 2.96% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 30.37% of the shares at 31.30% float percentage. In total, 30.37% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.17 million shares (or 4.59% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.67 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Cormorant Asset Management, LP with 1.07 million shares, or about 4.20% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $3.36 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Leap Therapeutics Inc (LPTX) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund holds roughly 0.36 million shares. This is just over 1.40% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.12 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.34 million, or 1.33% of the shares, all valued at about 1.06 million.