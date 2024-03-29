Laird Superfood Inc (AMEX: LSF) Has Fallen -45.0% From Its Highs, What Comes Next?

Laird Superfood Inc (AMEX:LSF)’s traded shares stood at 0.21 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.96. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.40, to imply a decrease of -7.69% or -$0.2 in intraday trading. The LSF share’s 52-week high remains $3.48, putting it -45.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 72.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.65. The company has a valuation of $22.58M, with an average of 0.66 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 491.75K shares over the past 3 months.

Laird Superfood Inc (AMEX:LSF) trade information

After registering a -7.69% downside in the last session, Laird Superfood Inc (LSF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.29, dropping -7.69% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -19.46%, and 204.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 163.74%. Short interest in Laird Superfood Inc (AMEX:LSF) saw shorts transact 0.79 million shares and set a 0.66 days time to cover.

Laird Superfood Inc (LSF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Laird Superfood Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Laird Superfood Inc (LSF) shares are 133.01% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 56.60% against 10.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 55.60% this quarter before jumping 60.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 13.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $9.08 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $9.37 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -0.81% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 64.22% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30.00% annually.

LSF Dividends

Laird Superfood Inc has its next earnings report out between May 08 and May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Laird Superfood Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Laird Superfood Inc (AMEX:LSF)’s Major holders

Laird Superfood Inc insiders hold 27.57% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.27% of the shares at 14.18% float percentage. In total, 10.27% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.41 million shares (or 4.40% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.33 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Evolution Capital Management LLC with 0.15 million shares, or about 1.61% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $0.13 million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Consumer Staples and Fidelity Central Investment Port-U.S. Equity Central Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Laird Superfood Inc (LSF) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Consumer Staples holds roughly 0.22 million shares. This is just over 2.36% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.22 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.12 million, or 1.27% of the shares, all valued at about 94690.0.