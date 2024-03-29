Kineta Inc (NASDAQ: KA): At Current Prices, Does It Make Sense To Wait?

Kineta Inc (NASDAQ:KA)’s traded shares stood at 0.14 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.56. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.53, to imply an increase of 0.77% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The KA share’s 52-week high remains $5.39, putting it -916.98% down since that peak but still an impressive 7.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.49. The company has a valuation of $5.76M, with an average of 0.13 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 101.62K shares over the past 3 months.

Kineta Inc (NASDAQ:KA) trade information

After registering a 0.77% upside in the last session, Kineta Inc (KA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.6570, jumping 0.77% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.28%, and -76.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -85.53%. Short interest in Kineta Inc (NASDAQ:KA) saw shorts transact 75260.0 shares and set a 0.33 days time to cover.

Kineta Inc (KA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Kineta Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Kineta Inc (KA) shares are -80.83% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 16.55% against 12.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 72.70% this quarter before falling -650.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -89.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $300k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $300k.

KA Dividends

Kineta Inc has its next earnings report out between May 09 and May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Kineta Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Kineta Inc (NASDAQ:KA)’s Major holders

Kineta Inc insiders hold 29.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.06% of the shares at 17.05% float percentage. In total, 12.06% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Armistice Capital, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.88 million shares (or 8.97% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.26 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Colony Group LLC with 0.14 million shares, or about 1.42% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.36 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Kineta Inc (KA) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 32976.0 shares. This is just over 0.34% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $85078.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 30558.0, or 0.31% of the shares, all valued at about 60810.0.