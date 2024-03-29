Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR (NASDAQ:KZIA) Is 38.71% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Will It Continue To Rise?

Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR (NASDAQ:KZIA)’s traded shares stood at 0.38 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.11. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.31, to imply a decrease of -1.24% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The KZIA share’s 52-week high remains $1.68, putting it -441.94% down since that peak but still an impressive 38.71% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.19. The company has a valuation of $7.32M, with an average of 0.68 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 819.16K shares over the past 3 months.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR (NASDAQ:KZIA) trade information

After registering a -1.24% downside in the last session, Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR (KZIA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3201, dropping -1.24% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 21.87%, and 19.15% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -29.51%. Short interest in Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR (NASDAQ:KZIA) saw shorts transact 45930.0 shares and set a 0.51 days time to cover.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR (KZIA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR (KZIA) shares are -69.92% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 47.37% against 12.70%.

KZIA Dividends

Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR has its next earnings report out on March 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR (NASDAQ:KZIA)’s Major holders

Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 18.54% of the shares at 18.54% float percentage. In total, 18.54% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Armistice Capital, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 2.48 million shares (or 10.47% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.77 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Platinum Investment Management Ltd with 1.82 million shares, or about 7.71% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $0.56 million.

Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2024, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 4948.0 shares. This is just over 0.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1532.0