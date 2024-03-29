Jeffs Brands Ltd (NASDAQ: JFBR) Is A Chance For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Jeffs Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR)’s traded shares stood at 0.21 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.90. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.37, to imply a decrease of -7.50% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The JFBR share’s 52-week high remains $11.06, putting it -2889.19% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.62% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.29. The company has a valuation of $0.44M, with an average of 0.51 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 380.09K shares over the past 3 months.

Jeffs Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR) trade information

After registering a -7.50% downside in the last session, Jeffs Brands Ltd (JFBR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4413, dropping -7.50% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.05%, and -78.36% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -87.87%. Short interest in Jeffs Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR) saw shorts transact 0.75 million shares and set a 1.81 days time to cover.

JFBR Dividends

Jeffs Brands Ltd has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Jeffs Brands Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Jeffs Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR)’s Major holders

Jeffs Brands Ltd insiders hold 19.72% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.00% of the shares at 0.00% float percentage. In total, 0.00% institutions holds shares in the company, led by HRT Financial LP. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 21332.0 shares (or 0.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $15999.0.