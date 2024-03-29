JanOne Inc (NASDAQ: JAN) Have Gained 373.87% YTD, Predicting What Happens Next In

JanOne Inc (NASDAQ:JAN)’s traded shares stood at 0.11 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.32. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.63, to imply an increase of 4.27% or $0.11 in intraday trading. The JAN share’s 52-week high remains $3.20, putting it -21.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 91.63% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.22. The company has a valuation of $13.04M, with an average of 0.15 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 277.30K shares over the past 3 months.

JanOne Inc (NASDAQ:JAN) trade information

After registering a 4.27% upside in the last session, JanOne Inc (JAN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.80, jumping 4.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.23%, and 152.88% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 373.87%. Short interest in JanOne Inc (NASDAQ:JAN) saw shorts transact 0.23 million shares and set a 0.62 days time to cover.

JAN Dividends

JanOne Inc has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. JanOne Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

JanOne Inc (NASDAQ:JAN)’s Major holders

JanOne Inc insiders hold 11.46% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.21% of the shares at 10.40% float percentage. In total, 9.21% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 38143.0 shares (or 1.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $40050.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Street Corporation with 16080.0 shares, or about 0.43% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $16884.0.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the JanOne Inc (JAN) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 38143.0 shares. This is just over 1.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $40050.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 12858.0, or 0.34% of the shares, all valued at about 15301.0.