Iveda Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: IVDA): A Good Investment At Current Prices?

Iveda Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:IVDA)’s traded shares stood at 88033.0 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.82. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.90, to imply an increase of 9.54% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The IVDA share’s 52-week high remains $1.90, putting it -111.11% down since that peak but still an impressive 38.89% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.55. The company has a valuation of $14.54M, with an average of 0.11 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 145.66K shares over the past 3 months.

Iveda Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:IVDA) trade information

After registering a 9.54% upside in the last session, Iveda Solutions Inc (IVDA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.8999, jumping 9.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.40%, and -10.99% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 41.80%. Short interest in Iveda Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:IVDA) saw shorts transact 39120.0 shares and set a 0.13 days time to cover.

Iveda Solutions Inc (IVDA) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 78.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $873k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.49 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.47 million and $2.12 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -40.50% before jumping 17.50% in the following quarter.

IVDA Dividends

Iveda Solutions Inc has its next earnings report out between March 31 and April 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Iveda Solutions Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Iveda Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:IVDA)’s Major holders

Iveda Solutions Inc insiders hold 6.70% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.30% of the shares at 4.61% float percentage. In total, 4.30% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Heritage Wealth Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 0.21 million shares (or 1.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.12 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. with 0.17 million shares, or about 1.09% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.19 million.

Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 22987.0 shares. This is just over 0.14% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $25055.0