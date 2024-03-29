It’s Worth A Gamble To Have A Position In Viracta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VIRX) At $1.02.

Viracta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VIRX)’s traded shares stood at 59259.0 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.94. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.02, to imply a decrease of -5.56% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The VIRX share’s 52-week high remains $2.38, putting it -133.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 57.84% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.43. The company has a valuation of $40.06M, with an average of 74000.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 99.67K shares over the past 3 months.

Viracta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VIRX) trade information

After registering a -5.56% downside in the last session, Viracta Therapeutics Inc (VIRX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.1500, dropping -5.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.67%, and 14.61% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 78.95%. Short interest in Viracta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VIRX) saw shorts transact 0.63 million shares and set a 5.17 days time to cover.

Viracta Therapeutics Inc (VIRX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Viracta Therapeutics Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Viracta Therapeutics Inc (VIRX) shares are -1.92% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 3.03% against 9.80%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -12.50% this quarter before falling -12.50% for the next one.

VIRX Dividends

Viracta Therapeutics Inc has its next earnings report out between May 06 and May 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Viracta Therapeutics Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Viracta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VIRX)’s Major holders

Viracta Therapeutics Inc insiders hold 2.88% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 53.15% of the shares at 54.73% float percentage. In total, 53.15% institutions holds shares in the company, led by BVF Inc.. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 3.61 million shares (or 9.20% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.69 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citadel Advisors Llc with 1.53 million shares, or about 3.89% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $1.56 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Viracta Therapeutics Inc (VIRX) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.81 million shares. This is just over 2.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.83 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.28 million, or 0.72% of the shares, all valued at about 0.29 million.