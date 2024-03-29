It’s Worth A Gamble To Have A Position In Cartesian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RNAC) At $0.65.

Cartesian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAC)’s traded shares stood at 0.23 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.57. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.65, to imply a decrease of -1.57% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The RNAC share’s 52-week high remains $1.43, putting it -120.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.50. The company has a valuation of $105.27M, with an average of 0.86 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 667.88K shares over the past 3 months.

Cartesian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAC) trade information

After registering a -1.57% downside in the last session, Cartesian Therapeutics Inc (RNAC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.7746, dropping -1.57% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.64%, and -9.72% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -5.72%. Short interest in Cartesian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAC) saw shorts transact 8.3 million shares and set a 11.12 days time to cover.

Cartesian Therapeutics Inc (RNAC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cartesian Therapeutics Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Cartesian Therapeutics Inc (RNAC) shares are -42.98% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 61.76% against 12.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 64.30% this quarter before jumping 28.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 28.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $2.5 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.5 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $5.94 million and $5.25 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -57.90% before dropping -52.40% in the following quarter.

RNAC Dividends

Cartesian Therapeutics Inc has its next earnings report out between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cartesian Therapeutics Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cartesian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAC)’s Major holders

Cartesian Therapeutics Inc insiders hold 30.65% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 40.66% of the shares at 58.63% float percentage. In total, 40.66% institutions holds shares in the company.