It’s Worth A Gamble To Have A Position In BiomX Inc (AMEX: PHGE) At $0.45.

BiomX Inc (AMEX:PHGE)’s traded shares stood at 0.45 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.31. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.45, to imply an increase of 26.38% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The PHGE share’s 52-week high remains $0.86, putting it -91.11% down since that peak but still an impressive 57.78% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.19. The company has a valuation of $20.73M, with an average of 0.42 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.64 million shares over the past 3 months.

BiomX Inc (AMEX:PHGE) trade information

After registering a 26.38% upside in the last session, BiomX Inc (PHGE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4600, jumping 26.38% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 24.28%, and 109.21% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 60.71%. Short interest in BiomX Inc (AMEX:PHGE) saw shorts transact 0.44 million shares and set a 0.06 days time to cover.

BiomX Inc (PHGE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing BiomX Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. BiomX Inc (PHGE) shares are 33.53% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 43.16% against 17.20%.

PHGE Dividends

BiomX Inc has its next earnings report out between March 26 and March 31. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. BiomX Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

BiomX Inc (AMEX:PHGE)’s Major holders

BiomX Inc insiders hold 35.75% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 30.83% of the shares at 47.99% float percentage. In total, 30.83% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Orbimed Advisors LLC.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 4.55 million shares (or 9.90% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.64 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Johnson & Johnson with 2.13 million shares, or about 4.64% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.77 million.

Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund holds roughly 49500.0 shares. This is just over 0.11% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $17820.0