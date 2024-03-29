Is Sequans Communications S.A ADR (NYSE: SQNS) Expensive At $0.38? Check These Facts.

Sequans Communications S.A ADR (NYSE:SQNS)’s traded shares stood at 0.36 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.24. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.38, to imply a decrease of -3.75% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The SQNS share’s 52-week high remains $2.97, putting it -681.58% down since that peak but still an impressive -2.63% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.39. The company has a valuation of $23.74M, with an average of 0.32 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 500.44K shares over the past 3 months.

Sequans Communications S.A ADR (NYSE:SQNS) trade information

After registering a -3.75% downside in the last session, Sequans Communications S.A ADR (SQNS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5000, dropping -3.75% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -18.17%, and -49.34% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -86.40%. Short interest in Sequans Communications S.A ADR (NYSE:SQNS) saw shorts transact 0.65 million shares and set a 0.54 days time to cover.

Sequans Communications S.A ADR (SQNS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sequans Communications S.A ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Sequans Communications S.A ADR (SQNS) shares are -86.35% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 25.45% against 1.10%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -66.70% this quarter before falling -10.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 35.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $7.2 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $9.9 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $12.02 million and $9.16 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -40.10% before jumping 8.10% in the following quarter.

SQNS Dividends

Sequans Communications S.A ADR has its next earnings report out between May 01 and May 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sequans Communications S.A ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sequans Communications S.A ADR (NYSE:SQNS)’s Major holders

Sequans Communications S.A ADR insiders hold 5.73% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 68.12% of the shares at 72.27% float percentage. In total, 68.12% institutions holds shares in the company, led by B. Riley Asset Management, Llc. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 11.05 million shares (or 17.95% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.25 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Lynrock Lake LP with 8.68 million shares, or about 14.10% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $3.34 million.

We also have Franklin K2 Alternative Strategies Fd and Comstock Capital Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sequans Communications S.A ADR (SQNS) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2023, Franklin K2 Alternative Strategies Fd holds roughly 0.16 million shares. This is just over 0.26% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $61507.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1500.0, or 0.00% of the shares, all valued at about 577.0.