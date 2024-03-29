Is Mangoceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MGRX) Worth A Patient Look At Current Prices?

Mangoceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MGRX)’s traded shares stood at 0.21 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.20. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.22, to imply a decrease of -0.96% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The MGRX share’s 52-week high remains $3.18, putting it -1345.45% down since that peak but still an impressive 36.36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.14. The company has a valuation of $4.98M, with an average of 2.02 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.11 million shares over the past 3 months.

Mangoceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MGRX) trade information

After registering a -0.96% downside in the last session, Mangoceuticals Inc (MGRX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2200, dropping -0.96% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.82%, and -5.98% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -21.67%. Short interest in Mangoceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MGRX) saw shorts transact 0.15 million shares and set a 0.3 days time to cover.

MGRX Dividends

Mangoceuticals Inc has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Mangoceuticals Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Mangoceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MGRX)’s Major holders

Mangoceuticals Inc insiders hold 57.37% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.66% of the shares at 1.54% float percentage. In total, 0.66% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 30458.0 shares (or 0.13% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6606.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is McCollum Christoferson Group LLC with 27700.0 shares, or about 0.12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $6008.0.

Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2024, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 6771.0 shares. This is just over 0.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1468.0