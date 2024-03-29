Is Interactive Strength Inc (NASDAQ: TRNR) Poised For Further Drops At A -3.85% Distance From The Low?

Interactive Strength Inc (NASDAQ:TRNR)’s traded shares stood at 0.34 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.26, to imply a decrease of -7.25% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The TRNR share’s 52-week high remains $8.50, putting it -3169.23% down since that peak but still an impressive -3.85% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.27. The company has a valuation of $3.72M, with an average of 0.74 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 697.96K shares over the past 3 months.

Interactive Strength Inc (NASDAQ:TRNR) trade information

After registering a -7.25% downside in the last session, Interactive Strength Inc (TRNR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3300, dropping -7.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -18.84%, and -58.78% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -69.80%. Short interest in Interactive Strength Inc (NASDAQ:TRNR) saw shorts transact 0.12 million shares and set a 0.07 days time to cover.

Interactive Strength Inc (TRNR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Interactive Strength Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Interactive Strength Inc (TRNR) shares are -81.18% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 97.39% against 10.70%.

TRNR Dividends

Interactive Strength Inc has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Interactive Strength Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Interactive Strength Inc (NASDAQ:TRNR)’s Major holders

Interactive Strength Inc insiders hold 23.30% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 31.10% of the shares at 40.55% float percentage. In total, 31.10% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Point72 Asset Management, L.P.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 37500.0 shares (or 0.26% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.1 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Close Asset Management Ltd with 24612.0 shares, or about 0.17% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $33472.0.