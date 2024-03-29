Is Gaucho Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: VINO) Poised For Further Gains At A 18.75% Distance From The Low?

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VINO)’s traded shares stood at 57590.0 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.13. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.48, to imply an increase of 0.94% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The VINO share’s 52-week high remains $16.00, putting it -3233.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.75% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.39. The company has a valuation of $3.50M, with an average of 42930.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 100.12K shares over the past 3 months.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VINO) trade information

After registering a 0.94% upside in the last session, Gaucho Group Holdings Inc (VINO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5000, jumping 0.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.64%, and -15.21% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -18.47%. Short interest in Gaucho Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VINO) saw shorts transact 0.25 million shares and set a 1.56 days time to cover.

VINO Dividends

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Gaucho Group Holdings Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VINO)’s Major holders

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc insiders hold 4.15% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.49% of the shares at 2.60% float percentage. In total, 2.49% institutions holds shares in the company, led by InterOcean Capital Group, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1278.0 shares (or 0.02% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7029.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Hexagon Capital Partners, LLC with 848.0 shares, or about 0.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $4664.0.

Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 619.0 shares. This is just over 0.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3744.0