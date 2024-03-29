Is Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc (AMEX: CLDI) Poised For Further Gains At A 14.29% Distance From The Low?

Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc (AMEX:CLDI)’s traded shares stood at 62031.0 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.25. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.56, to imply a decrease of -0.48% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The CLDI share’s 52-week high remains $13.79, putting it -2362.5% down since that peak but still an impressive 14.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.48. The company has a valuation of $20.07M, with an average of 50870.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 245.17K shares over the past 3 months.

Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc (AMEX:CLDI) trade information

After registering a -0.48% downside in the last session, Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc (CLDI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.6288, dropping -0.48% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.02%, and -32.66% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -62.58%. Short interest in Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc (AMEX:CLDI) saw shorts transact 0.15 million shares and set a 0.25 days time to cover.

Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc (CLDI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc (CLDI) shares are -82.62% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 49.13% against 12.70%.

CLDI Dividends

Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc (AMEX:CLDI)’s Major holders

Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc insiders hold 48.68% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.64% of the shares at 14.89% float percentage. In total, 7.64% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Cable Car Capital LLC . As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 0.54 million shares (or 1.87% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.3 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Meteora Capital, LLC with 0.29 million shares, or about 1.00% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $0.16 million.

We also have Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Brinker Capital Destinations Tr-Destinations Multi Strategy Alt Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc (CLDI) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2024, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.1 million shares. This is just over 0.36% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $57764.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 70340.0, or 0.24% of the shares, all valued at about 39742.0.