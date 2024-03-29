Is Auddia Inc (NASDAQ: AUUD) Expensive At $1.94? Check These Facts.

Auddia Inc (NASDAQ:AUUD)’s traded shares stood at 0.2 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.76. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.94, to imply a decrease of -1.02% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The AUUD share’s 52-week high remains $38.50, putting it -1884.54% down since that peak but still an impressive 8.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.77. The company has a valuation of $1.59M, with an average of 0.47 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 370.07K shares over the past 3 months.

Auddia Inc (NASDAQ:AUUD) trade information

After registering a -1.02% downside in the last session, Auddia Inc (AUUD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.2550, dropping -1.02% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -15.10%, and -40.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -68.96%. Short interest in Auddia Inc (NASDAQ:AUUD) saw shorts transact 0.13 million shares and set a 0.14 days time to cover.

AUUD Dividends

Auddia Inc has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Auddia Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Auddia Inc (NASDAQ:AUUD)’s Major holders

Auddia Inc insiders hold 7.62% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.54% of the shares at 5.99% float percentage. In total, 5.54% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Ayrton Capital LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.24 million shares (or 1.21% of shares), all amounting to roughly $99380.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. with 0.18 million shares, or about 0.92% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $75673.0.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Auddia Inc (AUUD) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.15 million shares. This is just over 0.77% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $63816.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 39965.0, or 0.20% of the shares, all valued at about 16501.0.