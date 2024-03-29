Is 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTP) Worth A Patient Look At Current Prices?

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTP)’s traded shares stood at 0.26 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.26, to imply a decrease of -1.44% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The SXTP share’s 52-week high remains $8.65, putting it -3226.92% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.22. The company has a valuation of $2.89M, with an average of 0.24 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 355.38K shares over the past 3 months.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTP) trade information

After registering a -1.44% downside in the last session, 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc (SXTP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2895, dropping -1.44% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.00%, and -7.94% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -74.41%. Short interest in 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTP) saw shorts transact 65500.0 shares and set a 0.28 days time to cover.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $70k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $130k.

SXTP Dividends

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTP)’s Major holders

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc insiders hold 32.81% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.31% of the shares at 6.41% float percentage. In total, 4.31% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Central Bank & Trust Company. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 0.47 million shares (or 8.07% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.35 million.