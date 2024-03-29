International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (AMEX: THM) Has Succeeded In Generating Interest In 2024, The Stock Is Up 17.86% Year-To-Date

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (AMEX:THM)’s traded shares stood at 0.12 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.12. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.69, to imply an increase of 10.32% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The THM share’s 52-week high remains $0.76, putting it -10.14% down since that peak but still an impressive 55.07% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.31. The company has a valuation of $137.69M, with an average of 0.13 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 152.65K shares over the past 3 months.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (AMEX:THM) trade information

After registering a 10.32% upside in the last session, International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (THM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.6895, jumping 10.32% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.43%, and 36.51% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 17.86%. Short interest in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (AMEX:THM) saw shorts transact 0.17 million shares and set a 1 days time to cover.

THM Dividends

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd has its next earnings report out between May 03 and May 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (AMEX:THM)’s Major holders

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd insiders hold 0.57% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 70.52% of the shares at 70.92% float percentage. In total, 70.52% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Paulson & Company, Inc.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 61.93 million shares (or 31.62% of shares), all amounting to roughly $25.95 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Sprott Inc. with 24.77 million shares, or about 12.65% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $10.38 million.

We also have Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund and Sprott Gold Equity Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (THM) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund holds roughly 6.55 million shares. This is just over 3.34% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.65 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.1 million, or 3.11% of the shares, all valued at about 2.56 million.