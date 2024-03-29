Inotiv Inc (NASDAQ: NOTV) Stock Gained 66.77% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

Inotiv Inc (NASDAQ:NOTV)’s traded shares stood at 0.31 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.16. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.94, to imply an increase of 2.72% or $0.29 in intraday trading. The NOTV share’s 52-week high remains $11.42, putting it -4.39% down since that peak but still an impressive 85.28% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.61. The company has a valuation of $282.14M, with an average of 0.5 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 376.53K shares over the past 3 months.

Inotiv Inc (NASDAQ:NOTV) trade information

After registering a 2.72% upside in the last session, Inotiv Inc (NOTV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.42, jumping 2.72% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.40%, and 66.77% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 198.09%. Short interest in Inotiv Inc (NASDAQ:NOTV) saw shorts transact 1.07 million shares and set a 2.21 days time to cover.

Inotiv Inc (NOTV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Inotiv Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Inotiv Inc (NOTV) shares are 257.52% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 157.14% against 9.80%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -38.50% this quarter before falling -214.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $135.68 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $151.32 million.

NOTV Dividends

Inotiv Inc has its next earnings report out between May 09 and May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Inotiv Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Inotiv Inc (NASDAQ:NOTV)’s Major holders

Inotiv Inc insiders hold 10.77% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 19.98% of the shares at 22.39% float percentage. In total, 19.98% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 1.03 million shares (or 4.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $11.3 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Balyasny Asset Management LLC with 0.98 million shares, or about 3.78% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $10.67 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Inotiv Inc (NOTV) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.72 million shares. This is just over 2.80% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7.89 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.28 million, or 1.08% of the shares, all valued at about 3.04 million.