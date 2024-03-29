Infobird Co Ltd (NASDAQ: IFBD): How Can A Stock Be Down -58.11% Year To Date, But Still Loser

Infobird Co Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD)’s traded shares stood at 82740.0 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.27. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.39, to imply an increase of 0.92% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The IFBD share’s 52-week high remains $520.00, putting it -11745.1% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.64% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.44. The company has a valuation of $5.88M, with an average of 0.22 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 560.16K shares over the past 3 months.

Infobird Co Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) trade information

After registering a 0.92% upside in the last session, Infobird Co Ltd (IFBD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.00, jumping 0.92% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.90%, and -45.40% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -58.11%. Short interest in Infobird Co Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) saw shorts transact 74590.0 shares and set a 0.05 days time to cover.

IFBD Dividends

Infobird Co Ltd has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Infobird Co Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Infobird Co Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD)’s Major holders

Infobird Co Ltd insiders hold 0.14% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.23% of the shares at 0.23% float percentage. In total, 0.23% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Acadian Asset Management. LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.11 million shares (or 0.12% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.13 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Sabby Management, LLC with 23929.0 shares, or about 0.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $29432.0.