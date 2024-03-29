Indaptus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: INDP) Fell -82.14% From Highs, What Does The Future Hold?

Indaptus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INDP)’s traded shares stood at 55514.0 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.47. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.24, to imply a decrease of -10.04% or -$0.25 in intraday trading. The INDP share’s 52-week high remains $4.08, putting it -82.14% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.56. The company has a valuation of $19.13M, with an average of 54760.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 82.29K shares over the past 3 months.

Indaptus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INDP) trade information

After registering a -10.04% downside in the last session, Indaptus Therapeutics Inc (INDP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.93, dropping -10.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.32%, and 13.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 27.27%. Short interest in Indaptus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INDP) saw shorts transact 99430.0 shares and set a 0.47 days time to cover.

Indaptus Therapeutics Inc (INDP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Indaptus Therapeutics Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Indaptus Therapeutics Inc (INDP) shares are -15.79% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 5.46% against 9.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 13.70% this quarter before falling -2.60% for the next one.

INDP Dividends

Indaptus Therapeutics Inc has its next earnings report out between May 03 and May 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Indaptus Therapeutics Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Indaptus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INDP)’s Major holders

Indaptus Therapeutics Inc insiders hold 30.87% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.05% of the shares at 10.20% float percentage. In total, 7.05% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.25 million shares (or 2.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.48 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Investment House, LLC with 0.11 million shares, or about 1.29% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.21 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Indaptus Therapeutics Inc (INDP) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.23 million shares. This is just over 2.73% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.44 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 23984.0, or 0.29% of the shares, all valued at about 39093.0.