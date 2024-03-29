Incannex Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: IXHL) Spiked 31.99% In 6 Months Getting Ready For What’s Next

Incannex Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:IXHL)’s traded shares stood at 56099.0 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.25. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.59, to imply an increase of 12.19% or $0.39 in intraday trading. The IXHL share’s 52-week high remains $12.68, putting it -253.2% down since that peak but still an impressive 45.4% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.96. The company has a valuation of $56.97M, with an average of 0.15 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 323.89K shares over the past 3 months.

Incannex Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:IXHL) trade information

After registering a 12.19% upside in the last session, Incannex Healthcare Inc (IXHL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.60, jumping 12.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 31.99%, and -42.74% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -22.63%. Short interest in Incannex Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:IXHL) saw shorts transact 0.21 million shares and set a 0.24 days time to cover.

IXHL Dividends

Incannex Healthcare Inc has its next earnings report out between February 26 and March 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Incannex Healthcare Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Incannex Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:IXHL)’s Major holders

Incannex Healthcare Inc insiders hold 21.54% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.39% of the shares at 8.15% float percentage. In total, 6.39% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 0.11 million shares (or 0.72% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.41 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. with 81747.0 shares, or about 0.52% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $0.29 million.

We also have ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Incannex Healthcare Inc (IXHL) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF holds roughly 0.31 million shares. This is just over 1.98% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.13 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.11 million, or 0.70% of the shares, all valued at about 0.4 million.