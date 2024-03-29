Ideanomics Inc (NASDAQ: IDEX) Has Decreased By -93.39 Percent This Year. Is It A Better Buy Than Others?

Ideanomics Inc (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s traded shares stood at 0.45 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.52. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.95, to imply an increase of 5.56% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The IDEX share’s 52-week high remains $16.12, putting it -1596.84% down since that peak but still an impressive 7.37% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.88. The company has a valuation of $11.40M, with an average of 0.45 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 532.79K shares over the past 3 months.

Ideanomics Inc (NASDAQ:IDEX) trade information

After registering a 5.56% upside in the last session, Ideanomics Inc (IDEX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.0100, jumping 5.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.04%, and -6.86% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -52.26%. Short interest in Ideanomics Inc (NASDAQ:IDEX) saw shorts transact 1.77 million shares and set a 2.22 days time to cover.

Ideanomics Inc (IDEX) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 3,156.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $25.39 million and $9.67 million respectively in the corresponding quarters.

IDEX Dividends

Ideanomics Inc has its next earnings report out between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ideanomics Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ideanomics Inc (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s Major holders

Ideanomics Inc insiders hold 19.26% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.41% of the shares at 5.46% float percentage. In total, 4.41% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 22314.0 shares (or 0.19% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.21 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is RFG Advisory, LLC with 20000.0 shares, or about 0.17% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $48600.0.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ideanomics Inc (IDEX) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF holds roughly 22254.0 shares. This is just over 0.19% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $67207.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6959.0, or 0.06% of the shares, all valued at about 21016.0.