Icad Inc (NASDAQ: ICAD) Drops -146.58% From Highs, What Happens Next?

Icad Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD)’s traded shares stood at 74048.0 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.34. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.61, to imply an increase of 0.62% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The ICAD share’s 52-week high remains $3.97, putting it -146.58% down since that peak but still an impressive 34.78% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.05. The company has a valuation of $42.42M, with an average of 0.14 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 203.83K shares over the past 3 months.

Icad Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) trade information

After registering a 0.62% upside in the last session, Icad Inc (ICAD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.6600, jumping 0.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.63%, and -8.52% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -9.04%. Short interest in Icad Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) saw shorts transact 0.41 million shares and set a 1.37 days time to cover.

Icad Inc (ICAD) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 60.00% this quarter before jumping 14.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 6.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $4.44 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.48 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $5.78 million and $6.11 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -23.20% before dropping -26.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 18.93% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 13.58% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.00% annually.

ICAD Dividends

Icad Inc has its next earnings report out on March 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Icad Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Icad Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD)’s Major holders

Icad Inc insiders hold 5.86% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 30.97% of the shares at 32.89% float percentage. In total, 30.97% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Granahan Investment Management LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.51 million shares (or 5.94% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.46 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 1.06 million shares, or about 4.15% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $1.72 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and JNL Series Trust-JNL/Multi Manager Small Cap GrowthFd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Icad Inc (ICAD) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.7 million shares. This is just over 2.73% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.13 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.65 million, or 2.55% of the shares, all valued at about 1.06 million.