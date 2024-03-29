How Much Is Turnstone Biologics Corp (NASDAQ: TSBX) Worth And How Can It Be Managed

Turnstone Biologics Corp (NASDAQ:TSBX)’s traded shares stood at 0.26 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.62, to imply a decrease of -7.42% or -$0.21 in intraday trading. The TSBX share’s 52-week high remains $13.20, putting it -403.82% down since that peak but still an impressive 38.17% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.62. The company has a valuation of $60.52M, with an average of 0.21 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 163.91K shares over the past 3 months.

Turnstone Biologics Corp (NASDAQ:TSBX) trade information

After registering a -7.42% downside in the last session, Turnstone Biologics Corp (TSBX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.73, dropping -7.42% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -21.56%, and -42.42% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 2.95%. Short interest in Turnstone Biologics Corp (NASDAQ:TSBX) saw shorts transact 0.44 million shares and set a 2.08 days time to cover.

Turnstone Biologics Corp (TSBX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Turnstone Biologics Corp share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Turnstone Biologics Corp (TSBX) shares are -22.49% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 30.54% against 12.70%.

TSBX Dividends

Turnstone Biologics Corp has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Turnstone Biologics Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Turnstone Biologics Corp (NASDAQ:TSBX)’s Major holders

Turnstone Biologics Corp insiders hold 11.35% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 67.16% of the shares at 75.76% float percentage. In total, 67.16% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Orbimed Advisors LLC.. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 3.1 million shares (or 13.42% of shares), all amounting to roughly $8.12 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 2.55 million shares, or about 11.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $6.67 million.

We also have Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Turnstone Biologics Corp (TSBX) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2024, Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds roughly 0.27 million shares. This is just over 1.19% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.72 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.25 million, or 1.08% of the shares, all valued at about 0.65 million.