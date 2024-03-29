How Much Is Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SLRX) Worth And How Can It Be Managed

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SLRX)’s traded shares stood at 73346.0 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.00. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.53, to imply an increase of 8.99% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The SLRX share’s 52-week high remains $2.68, putting it -405.66% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.87% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.43. The company has a valuation of $2.28M, with an average of 0.52 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 113.44K shares over the past 3 months.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SLRX) trade information

After registering a 8.99% upside in the last session, Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc (SLRX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.7480, jumping 8.99% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.66%, and -18.43% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -18.68%. Short interest in Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SLRX) saw shorts transact 14390.0 shares and set a 0.47 days time to cover.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc (SLRX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc (SLRX) shares are -25.65% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -20.57% against 9.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 64.30% this quarter before jumping 48.40% for the next one.

SLRX Dividends

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc has its next earnings report out between May 09 and May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SLRX)’s Major holders

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc insiders hold 6.74% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 11.60% of the shares at 12.43% float percentage. In total, 11.60% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Armistice Capital, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.11 million shares (or 3.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.16 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC with 32400.0 shares, or about 0.89% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $48276.0.

We also have Listed Funds Tr-Horizon Kinetics Medical ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc (SLRX) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Listed Funds Tr-Horizon Kinetics Medical ETF holds roughly 32400.0 shares. This is just over 0.89% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $48276.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 14263.0, or 0.39% of the shares, all valued at about 21251.0.