How Much Is Palatin Technologies Inc. (AMEX: PTN) Worth And How Can It Be Managed

Palatin Technologies Inc. (AMEX:PTN)’s traded shares stood at 0.4 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.92. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.87, to imply an increase of 16.87% or $0.27 in intraday trading. The PTN share’s 52-week high remains $5.65, putting it -202.14% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.53% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.43. The company has a valuation of $30.18M, with an average of 0.23 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 542.18K shares over the past 3 months.

Palatin Technologies Inc. (AMEX:PTN) trade information

After registering a 16.87% upside in the last session, Palatin Technologies Inc. (PTN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.9200, jumping 16.87% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.43%, and -23.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -53.02%. Short interest in Palatin Technologies Inc. (AMEX:PTN) saw shorts transact 1.45 million shares and set a 1.85 days time to cover.

Palatin Technologies Inc. (PTN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Palatin Technologies Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Palatin Technologies Inc. (PTN) shares are 13.33% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 6.72% against 12.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 20.60% this quarter before jumping 52.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -11.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $80k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $90k.

PTN Dividends

Palatin Technologies Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 14 and May 20. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Palatin Technologies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Palatin Technologies Inc. (AMEX:PTN)’s Major holders

Palatin Technologies Inc. insiders hold 3.31% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.73% of the shares at 11.09% float percentage. In total, 10.73% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.38 million shares (or 3.20% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.8 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 0.25 million shares, or about 2.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.52 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Palatin Technologies Inc. (PTN) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.25 million shares. This is just over 2.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.52 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.13 million, or 1.07% of the shares, all valued at about 0.26 million.