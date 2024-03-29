HNR Acquisition Corp (AMEX: HNRA) Is Currently -421.72 Percent Below Its 52-Week High, But It Still Offers Strong Upside Potential.

HNR Acquisition Corp (AMEX:HNRA)’s traded shares stood at 86859.0 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.88. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.67, to imply a decrease of -6.64% or -$0.19 in intraday trading. The HNRA share’s 52-week high remains $13.93, putting it -421.72% down since that peak but still an impressive 49.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.36. The company has a valuation of $13.99M, with an average of 0.22 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 314.49K shares over the past 3 months.

HNR Acquisition Corp (AMEX:HNRA) trade information

After registering a -6.64% downside in the last session, HNR Acquisition Corp (HNRA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.99, dropping -6.64% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.00%, and 37.63% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 31.85%. Short interest in HNR Acquisition Corp (AMEX:HNRA) saw shorts transact 58740.0 shares and set a 0.07 days time to cover.

HNRA Dividends

HNR Acquisition Corp has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. HNR Acquisition Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

HNR Acquisition Corp (AMEX:HNRA)’s Major holders

HNR Acquisition Corp insiders hold 111.41% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 39.51% of the shares at -346.20% float percentage. In total, 39.51% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Oaktree Capital Management Lp. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 0.42 million shares (or 5.65% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.13 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Meteora Capital, LLC with 50070.0 shares, or about 0.67% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $0.13 million.

Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd holds roughly 49014.0 shares. This is just over 0.65% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.13 million