Hempacco Co Inc (NASDAQ: HPCO): A Good Investment At Current Prices?

Hempacco Co Inc (NASDAQ:HPCO)’s traded shares stood at 52483.0 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.54. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.67, to imply an increase of 3.09% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The HPCO share’s 52-week high remains $7.90, putting it -373.05% down since that peak but still an impressive 7.19% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.55. The company has a valuation of $5.24M, with an average of 0.28 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 76.93K shares over the past 3 months.

Hempacco Co Inc (NASDAQ:HPCO) trade information

After registering a 3.09% upside in the last session, Hempacco Co Inc (HPCO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.3800, jumping 3.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -26.11%, and -34.77% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -50.64%. Short interest in Hempacco Co Inc (NASDAQ:HPCO) saw shorts transact 28510.0 shares and set a 0.31 days time to cover.

HPCO Dividends

Hempacco Co Inc has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Hempacco Co Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Hempacco Co Inc (NASDAQ:HPCO)’s Major holders

Hempacco Co Inc insiders hold 53.76% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.70% of the shares at 1.52% float percentage. In total, 0.70% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Two Sigma Investments, LP. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 44934.0 shares (or 0.16% of shares), all amounting to roughly $17519.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 39200.0 shares, or about 0.14% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $15284.0.