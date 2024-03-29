Guardforce AI Co Ltd (NASDAQ: GFAI) Is A Good Bet For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Guardforce AI Co Ltd (NASDAQ:GFAI)’s traded shares stood at 0.23 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.67, to imply an increase of 6.69% or $0.23 in intraday trading. The GFAI share’s 52-week high remains $36.90, putting it -905.45% down since that peak but still an impressive 44.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.04. The company has a valuation of $36.08M, with an average of 0.35 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 464.33K shares over the past 3 months.

Guardforce AI Co Ltd (NASDAQ:GFAI) trade information

After registering a 6.69% upside in the last session, Guardforce AI Co Ltd (GFAI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.86, jumping 6.69% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.17%, and 11.89% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 10.54%. Short interest in Guardforce AI Co Ltd (NASDAQ:GFAI) saw shorts transact 0.77 million shares and set a 0.83 days time to cover.

GFAI Dividends

Guardforce AI Co Ltd has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Guardforce AI Co Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Guardforce AI Co Ltd (NASDAQ:GFAI)’s Major holders

Guardforce AI Co Ltd insiders hold 22.84% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.98% of the shares at 2.56% float percentage. In total, 1.98% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors Llc. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 50900.0 shares (or 0.74% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.19 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Mariner, LLC with 32265.0 shares, or about 0.47% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $0.12 million.

Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2024, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 3673.0 shares. This is just over 0.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $13479.0