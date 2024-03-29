Gryphon Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: GRYP) Has Succeeded In Generating Interest In 2024, The Stock Is Down -82.87% Year-To-Date

Gryphon Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYP)’s traded shares stood at 0.36 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.80. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.49, to imply an increase of 8.76% or $0.12 in intraday trading. The GRYP share’s 52-week high remains $18.00, putting it -1108.05% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.25. The company has a valuation of $57.71M, with an average of 0.35 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 300.71K shares over the past 3 months.

Gryphon Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYP) trade information

After registering a 8.76% upside in the last session, Gryphon Digital Mining Inc. (GRYP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.6000, jumping 8.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.36%, and -45.82% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -82.87%. Short interest in Gryphon Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYP) saw shorts transact 96050.0 shares and set a 0.26 days time to cover.

Gryphon Digital Mining Inc. (GRYP) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -54.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $2.81 million.

GRYP Dividends

Gryphon Digital Mining Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 13 and May 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Gryphon Digital Mining Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Gryphon Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYP)’s Major holders

Gryphon Digital Mining Inc. insiders hold 36.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.09% of the shares at 0.14% float percentage. In total, 0.09% institutions holds shares in the company.