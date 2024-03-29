Global Mofy Metaverse Ltd’s (NASDAQ: GMM) Stock Falls -9.27 Percent, But Further Downside Could Be On The Way

Global Mofy Metaverse Ltd (NASDAQ:GMM)’s traded shares stood at 0.28 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.82, to imply a decrease of -9.27% or -$0.09 in intraday trading. The GMM share’s 52-week high remains $15.47, putting it -1786.59% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.65. The company has a valuation of $22.33M, with an average of 1.32 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 440.54K shares over the past 3 months.

Global Mofy Metaverse Ltd (NASDAQ:GMM) trade information

After registering a -9.27% downside in the last session, Global Mofy Metaverse Ltd (GMM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.0300, dropping -9.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.48%, and -59.26% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -85.25%. Short interest in Global Mofy Metaverse Ltd (NASDAQ:GMM) saw shorts transact 87960.0 shares and set a 0.2 days time to cover.

GMM Dividends

Global Mofy Metaverse Ltd has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Global Mofy Metaverse Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Global Mofy Metaverse Ltd (NASDAQ:GMM)’s Major holders

Global Mofy Metaverse Ltd insiders hold 61.33% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.26% of the shares at 5.83% float percentage. In total, 2.26% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Anson Funds Management LP. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 0.55 million shares (or 2.03% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.45 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Marshall Wace LLP with 57818.0 shares, or about 0.21% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $47584.0.

Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2024, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 14649.0 shares. This is just over 0.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $12056.0