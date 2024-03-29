Getaround Inc. (NYSE: GETR) Is One Stock You Should Watch

Getaround Inc. (NYSE:GETR)’s traded shares stood at 0.34 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.99. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.31, to imply a decrease of -0.84% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The GETR share’s 52-week high remains $0.81, putting it -161.29% down since that peak but still an impressive 54.84% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.14. The company has a valuation of $28.56M, with an average of 0.48 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.04 million shares over the past 3 months.

Getaround Inc. (NYSE:GETR) trade information

After registering a -0.84% downside in the last session, Getaround Inc. (GETR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3450, dropping -0.84% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.85%, and 29.92% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 30.64%. Short interest in Getaround Inc. (NYSE:GETR) saw shorts transact 0.57 million shares and set a 0.92 days time to cover.

Getaround Inc. (GETR) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 23.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $23.8 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $19.48 million.

GETR Dividends

Getaround Inc. has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Getaround Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Getaround Inc. (NYSE:GETR)’s Major holders

Getaround Inc. insiders hold 14.55% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 33.81% of the shares at 39.57% float percentage. In total, 33.81% institutions holds shares in the company, led by SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 21.52 million shares (or 82.52% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.53 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Braemar Energy Ventures III, LP with 3.9 million shares, or about 14.95% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $1.36 million.

We also have Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab U.S. Small Cap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Getaround Inc. (GETR) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.28 million shares. This is just over 1.09% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.15 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.22 million, or 0.85% of the shares, all valued at about 0.12 million.