Generation Bio Co (NASDAQ: GBIO): At Current Prices, Does It Make Sense To Wait?

Generation Bio Co (NASDAQ:GBIO)’s traded shares stood at 0.44 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.76. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.07, to imply an increase of 10.00% or $0.37 in intraday trading. The GBIO share’s 52-week high remains $6.98, putting it -71.5% down since that peak but still an impressive 78.87% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.86. The company has a valuation of $270.57M, with an average of 0.24 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 294.55K shares over the past 3 months.

Generation Bio Co (NASDAQ:GBIO) trade information

After registering a 10.00% upside in the last session, Generation Bio Co (GBIO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.29, jumping 10.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 21.86%, and 58.37% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 146.67%. Short interest in Generation Bio Co (NASDAQ:GBIO) saw shorts transact 1.27 million shares and set a 4.51 days time to cover.

Generation Bio Co (GBIO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Generation Bio Co share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Generation Bio Co (GBIO) shares are 7.96% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 28.06% against 26.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 18.90% this quarter before jumping 17.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 18.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $1.7 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.57 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $7.92 million and $880k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -78.50% before jumping 78.40% in the following quarter.

GBIO Dividends

Generation Bio Co has its next earnings report out between May 08 and May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Generation Bio Co has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Generation Bio Co (NASDAQ:GBIO)’s Major holders

Generation Bio Co insiders hold 14.47% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 79.78% of the shares at 93.27% float percentage. In total, 79.78% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 8.62 million shares (or 13.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $47.42 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors, LLC with 8.28 million shares, or about 12.56% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $45.54 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Generation Bio Co (GBIO) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund holds roughly 4.05 million shares. This is just over 6.15% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $22.3 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.2 million, or 3.33% of the shares, all valued at about 10.5 million.