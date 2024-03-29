GeneDx Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: WGS) Surged 163.87% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

GeneDx Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:WGS)’s traded shares stood at 0.12 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.83. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.13, to imply a decrease of -3.49% or -$0.33 in intraday trading. The WGS share’s 52-week high remains $12.24, putting it -34.06% down since that peak but still an impressive 87.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.16. The company has a valuation of $237.84M, with an average of 0.23 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 270.01K shares over the past 3 months.

GeneDx Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:WGS) trade information

After registering a -3.49% downside in the last session, GeneDx Holdings Corp (WGS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.85, dropping -3.49% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.54%, and 17.81% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 232.00%. Short interest in GeneDx Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:WGS) saw shorts transact 1.05 million shares and set a 4.09 days time to cover.

GeneDx Holdings Corp (WGS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing GeneDx Holdings Corp share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. GeneDx Holdings Corp (WGS) shares are 163.87% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 61.08% against 14.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 73.00% this quarter before jumping 65.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 11.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $49.52 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $55.24 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $43.14 million and $48.71 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 14.80% before jumping 13.40% in the following quarter.

WGS Dividends

GeneDx Holdings Corp has its next earnings report out between May 07 and May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. GeneDx Holdings Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

GeneDx Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:WGS)’s Major holders

GeneDx Holdings Corp insiders hold 30.05% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 48.66% of the shares at 69.56% float percentage. In total, 48.66% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Casdin Capital, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 3.1 million shares (or 11.88% of shares), all amounting to roughly $28.26 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Corvex Management LP with 2.47 million shares, or about 9.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $22.59 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the GeneDx Holdings Corp (WGS) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.41 million shares. This is just over 1.58% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.75 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.24 million, or 0.93% of the shares, all valued at about 2.2 million.