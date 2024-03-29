GameSquare Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GAME) Has Succeeded To Excite In 2024, The Stock Is Down -23.76% Year-To-Date

GameSquare Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GAME)’s traded shares stood at 99058.0 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.12. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.38, to imply an increase of 3.76% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The GAME share’s 52-week high remains $7.96, putting it -476.81% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.87% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.23. The company has a valuation of $17.93M, with an average of 94780.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 88.49K shares over the past 3 months.

GameSquare Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GAME) trade information

After registering a 3.76% upside in the last session, GameSquare Holdings Inc (GAME) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.4500, jumping 3.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.80%, and -10.97% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -23.76%. Short interest in GameSquare Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GAME) saw shorts transact 0.2 million shares and set a 1.47 days time to cover.

GameSquare Holdings Inc (GAME) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 77.70% this quarter before jumping 23.50% for the next one.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $16.5 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $17.7 million.

GAME Dividends

GameSquare Holdings Inc has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. GameSquare Holdings Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

GameSquare Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GAME)’s Major holders

GameSquare Holdings Inc insiders hold 42.56% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.42% of the shares at 7.70% float percentage. In total, 4.42% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Goff John C. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 0.76 million shares (or 2.51% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.05 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is P.A.W. Capital Partners with 0.23 million shares, or about 0.74% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $0.31 million.

We also have iShares Micro Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the GameSquare Holdings Inc (GAME) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, iShares Micro Cap ETF holds roughly 20308.0 shares. This is just over 0.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $28025.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5889.0, or 0.02% of the shares, all valued at about 8126.0.