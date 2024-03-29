Future FinTech Group Inc (NASDAQ:FTFT) Has Recovered 32.0% So Far, But Another -160.0% Loss Is Possible.

Future FinTech Group Inc (NASDAQ:FTFT)’s traded shares stood at 92964.0 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.00. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.00, to imply an increase of 1.01% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The FTFT share’s 52-week high remains $2.60, putting it -160.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.68. The company has a valuation of $14.94M, with an average of 0.16 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 175.83K shares over the past 3 months.

Future FinTech Group Inc (NASDAQ:FTFT) trade information

After registering a 1.01% upside in the last session, Future FinTech Group Inc (FTFT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.0700, jumping 1.01% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.96%, and -9.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -45.36%. Short interest in Future FinTech Group Inc (NASDAQ:FTFT) saw shorts transact 0.32 million shares and set a 2.37 days time to cover.

Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $18.19 million and $43.9 million respectively in the corresponding quarters.

FTFT Dividends

Future FinTech Group Inc has its next earnings report out between April 17 and April 22. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Future FinTech Group Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Future FinTech Group Inc (NASDAQ:FTFT)’s Major holders

Future FinTech Group Inc insiders hold 27.45% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.16% of the shares at 0.21% float percentage. In total, 0.16% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Citadel Advisors Llc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 27606.0 shares (or 0.19% of shares), all amounting to roughly $35887.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Lindbrook Capital, Llc with 20513.0 shares, or about 0.14% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $26666.0.

Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 9290.0 shares. This is just over 0.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11426.0