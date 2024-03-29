Fusion Fuel Green Ltd (NASDAQ: HTOO) Gains 50.89% YTD: What’s Next?

Fusion Fuel Green Ltd (NASDAQ:HTOO)’s traded shares stood at 0.13 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.67. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.69, to imply a decrease of -0.59% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The HTOO share’s 52-week high remains $4.65, putting it -175.15% down since that peak but still an impressive 70.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.50. The company has a valuation of $25.49M, with an average of 0.16 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.58 million shares over the past 3 months.

Fusion Fuel Green Ltd (NASDAQ:HTOO) trade information

After registering a -0.59% downside in the last session, Fusion Fuel Green Ltd (HTOO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.7500, dropping -0.59% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.00%, and 10.46% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 50.89%. Short interest in Fusion Fuel Green Ltd (NASDAQ:HTOO) saw shorts transact 0.35 million shares and set a 0.08 days time to cover.

Fusion Fuel Green Ltd (HTOO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Fusion Fuel Green Ltd share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Fusion Fuel Green Ltd (HTOO) shares are 84.34% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 72.69% against 7.30%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $4.67 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.67 million.

HTOO Dividends

Fusion Fuel Green Ltd has its next earnings report out between June 03 and June 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Fusion Fuel Green Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Fusion Fuel Green Ltd (NASDAQ:HTOO)’s Major holders

Fusion Fuel Green Ltd insiders hold 8.67% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 23.63% of the shares at 25.88% float percentage. In total, 23.63% institutions holds shares in the company, led by MAK Capital One LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.07 million shares (or 14.03% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.3 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Teilinger Capital Ltd. with 0.56 million shares, or about 3.76% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $1.42 million.

We also have Global X Fds-Global X/MSCI Portugal ETF and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Catalyst/Millburn Dynamic Commodity Strategy Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Fusion Fuel Green Ltd (HTOO) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, Global X Fds-Global X/MSCI Portugal ETF holds roughly 9232.0 shares. This is just over 0.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8463.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7264.0, or 0.05% of the shares, all valued at about 18595.0.