Fresh2 Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: FRES) Has Succeeded To Excite In 2024, The Stock Is Down -38.20% Year-To-Date

Fresh2 Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:FRES)’s traded shares stood at 83192.0 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.47. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.55, to imply a decrease of -3.51% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The FRES share’s 52-week high remains $9.17, putting it -1567.27% down since that peak but still an impressive 45.45% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.30. The company has a valuation of $8.04M, with an average of 0.23 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 157.52K shares over the past 3 months.

Fresh2 Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:FRES) trade information

After registering a -3.51% downside in the last session, Fresh2 Group Ltd ADR (FRES) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.8301, dropping -3.51% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -35.00%, and 60.68% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -38.20%. Short interest in Fresh2 Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:FRES) saw shorts transact 78660.0 shares and set a 0.78 days time to cover.

Fresh2 Group Ltd ADR (FRES) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 101.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2020, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $600k.

FRES Dividends

Fresh2 Group Ltd ADR has its next earnings report out between March 29 and April 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Fresh2 Group Ltd ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Fresh2 Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:FRES)’s Major holders

Fresh2 Group Ltd ADR insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.16% of the shares at 0.16% float percentage. In total, 0.16% institutions holds shares in the company, led by UBS Group AG. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 33522.0 shares (or 0.38% of shares), all amounting to roughly $18437.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Rhumbline Advisers with 6678.0 shares, or about 0.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $3672.0.

Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2024, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 3401.0 shares. This is just over 0.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1870.0