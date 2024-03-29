For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Color Star Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ: ADD) Is Worth A Shot

Color Star Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ:ADD)’s traded shares stood at 75864.0 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.23. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.22, to imply an increase of 2.69% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The ADD share’s 52-week high remains $2.14, putting it -872.73% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.17. The company has a valuation of $2.32M, with an average of 0.15 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 224.53K shares over the past 3 months.

Color Star Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ:ADD) trade information

After registering a 2.69% upside in the last session, Color Star Technology Co Ltd (ADD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2550, jumping 2.69% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -13.70%, and -25.27% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -41.69%. Short interest in Color Star Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ:ADD) saw shorts transact 0.3 million shares and set a 0.62 days time to cover.

ADD Dividends

Color Star Technology Co Ltd has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Color Star Technology Co Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Color Star Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ:ADD)’s Major holders

Color Star Technology Co Ltd insiders hold 11.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.27% of the shares at 2.55% float percentage. In total, 2.27% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 20037.0 shares (or 0.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $28051.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Two Sigma Securities, LLC with 13392.0 shares, or about 0.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $18748.0.