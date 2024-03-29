For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Arbe Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ: ARBE) Is Worth A Shot

Arbe Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARBE)’s traded shares stood at 0.14 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.07. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.09, to imply a decrease of -5.00% or -$0.11 in intraday trading. The ARBE share’s 52-week high remains $3.38, putting it -61.72% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.49% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.39. The company has a valuation of $161.81M, with an average of 0.57 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 145.13K shares over the past 3 months.

Arbe Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARBE) trade information

After registering a -5.00% downside in the last session, Arbe Robotics Ltd (ARBE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.57, dropping -5.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -16.40%, and -3.46% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -4.13%. Short interest in Arbe Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARBE) saw shorts transact 0.35 million shares and set a 3.76 days time to cover.

Arbe Robotics Ltd (ARBE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Arbe Robotics Ltd share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Arbe Robotics Ltd (ARBE) shares are -3.24% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 40.00% against 17.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -13.30% this quarter before jumping 5.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 12.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $320k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $330k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $355k and $460k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -9.90% before dropping -28.30% in the following quarter.

ARBE Dividends

Arbe Robotics Ltd has its next earnings report out between May 20 and May 24. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Arbe Robotics Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Arbe Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARBE)’s Major holders

Arbe Robotics Ltd insiders hold 16.36% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 36.04% of the shares at 43.09% float percentage. In total, 36.04% institutions holds shares in the company, led by AWM Investment Company, Inc.. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 7.71 million shares (or 9.95% of shares), all amounting to roughly $16.12 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Y.D. More Investments Ltd with 1.86 million shares, or about 2.40% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $3.89 million.

We also have Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Arbe Robotics Ltd (ARBE) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2023, Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fd holds roughly 68769.0 shares. This is just over 0.09% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.14 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 35246.0, or 0.05% of the shares, all valued at about 73664.0.