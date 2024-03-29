Following A -28.71% Weekly Decline, Is It Still A Buy For Spectaire Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SPEC)?

Spectaire Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPEC)’s traded shares stood at 0.16 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.46. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.71, to imply a decrease of -14.76% or -$0.13 in intraday trading. The SPEC share’s 52-week high remains $15.40, putting it -2069.01% down since that peak but still an impressive -14.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.81. The company has a valuation of $15.04M, with an average of 0.14 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.11 million shares over the past 3 months.

Spectaire Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPEC) trade information

After registering a -14.76% downside in the last session, Spectaire Holdings Inc (SPEC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.0430, dropping -14.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -28.71%, and -48.34% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -56.79%. Short interest in Spectaire Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPEC) saw shorts transact 36430.0 shares and set a 0.36 days time to cover.

Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.06 million.

SPEC Dividends

Spectaire Holdings Inc has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Spectaire Holdings Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Spectaire Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPEC)’s Major holders

Spectaire Holdings Inc insiders hold 62.05% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.84% of the shares at 25.92% float percentage. In total, 9.84% institutions holds shares in the company.