Foghorn Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FHTX) Has Slid Negatively For The Year To Date, Predicting What Will Happen Next

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FHTX)’s traded shares stood at 68593.0 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.12. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.71, to imply an increase of 6.85% or $0.43 in intraday trading. The FHTX share’s 52-week high remains $9.97, putting it -48.58% down since that peak but still an impressive 59.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.70. The company has a valuation of $285.64M, with an average of 76850.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 167.14K shares over the past 3 months.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FHTX) trade information

After registering a 6.85% upside in the last session, Foghorn Therapeutics Inc (FHTX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.76, jumping 6.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.13%, and -13.75% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 4.03%. Short interest in Foghorn Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FHTX) saw shorts transact 1.25 million shares and set a 9.66 days time to cover.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc (FHTX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Foghorn Therapeutics Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc (FHTX) shares are 12.02% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 12.39% against 9.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 13.70% this quarter before jumping 7.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -14.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $6.91 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $6.97 million.

FHTX Dividends

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc has its next earnings report out between May 08 and May 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FHTX)’s Major holders

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc insiders hold 24.79% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 61.85% of the shares at 82.24% float percentage. In total, 61.85% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Flagship Pioneering Inc.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 12.67 million shares (or 30.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $89.23 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 2.91 million shares, or about 6.95% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $20.47 million.

We also have Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Foghorn Therapeutics Inc (FHTX) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds roughly 0.92 million shares. This is just over 2.20% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.96 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.55 million, or 1.32% of the shares, all valued at about 3.88 million.