FLJ Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:FLJ)’s traded shares stood at 0.19 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -1.10. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.73, to imply an increase of 9.27% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The FLJ share’s 52-week high remains $60.00, putting it -8119.18% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.63. The company has a valuation of $3.16M, with an average of 59070.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 576.90K shares over the past 3 months.

FLJ Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:FLJ) trade information

After registering a 9.27% upside in the last session, FLJ Group Ltd ADR (FLJ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.7400, jumping 9.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.10%, and 0.25% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -63.39%. Short interest in FLJ Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:FLJ) saw shorts transact 0.12 million shares and set a 0.62 days time to cover.

FLJ Group Ltd ADR (FLJ) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1,657.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $3.13 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.13 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $177.91 million and $177.91 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 1,657.80% before jumping 1,657.80% in the following quarter.

FLJ Dividends

FLJ Group Ltd ADR has its next earnings report out on February 26. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. FLJ Group Ltd ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

FLJ Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:FLJ)’s Major holders

FLJ Group Ltd ADR insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 97,314,893.75% of the shares at 97,314,893.75% float percentage. In total, 97,314,893.75% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.8 million shares (or 0.43% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.24 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Highlander Partners, L.P. with 0.46 million shares, or about 0.25% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.14 million.