First Wave BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ: FWBI) Has Gained 4.29% Year-To-Date (YTD): Any Trouble Coming?

First Wave BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:FWBI)’s traded shares stood at 68444.0 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.23. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.38, to imply an increase of 10.89% or $0.43 in intraday trading. The FWBI share’s 52-week high remains $73.00, putting it -1566.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.21% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.75. The company has a valuation of $7.62M, with an average of 66980.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 347.58K shares over the past 3 months.

First Wave BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:FWBI) trade information

After registering a 10.89% upside in the last session, First Wave BioPharma Inc (FWBI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.55, jumping 10.89% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.23%, and -42.37% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 4.29%. Short interest in First Wave BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:FWBI) saw shorts transact 13850.0 shares and set a 0.08 days time to cover.

First Wave BioPharma Inc (FWBI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing First Wave BioPharma Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. First Wave BioPharma Inc (FWBI) shares are -27.00% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 90.13% against 12.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 97.90% this quarter before jumping 93.80% for the next one.

FWBI Dividends

First Wave BioPharma Inc has its next earnings report out between March 29 and April 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. First Wave BioPharma Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

First Wave BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:FWBI)’s Major holders

First Wave BioPharma Inc insiders hold 6.94% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.18% of the shares at 4.49% float percentage. In total, 4.18% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 16477.0 shares (or 0.12% of shares), all amounting to roughly $26363.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Street Corporation with 11797.0 shares, or about 0.09% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $18875.0.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the First Wave BioPharma Inc (FWBI) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 16477.0 shares. This is just over 0.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $26363.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1127.0, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about 2096.0.