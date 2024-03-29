Exela Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: XELA) Surged -24.42% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

Exela Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:XELA)’s traded shares stood at 0.24 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.91. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.25, to imply an increase of 6.38% or $0.19 in intraday trading. The XELA share’s 52-week high remains $11.90, putting it -266.15% down since that peak but still an impressive 43.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.83. The company has a valuation of $20.70M, with an average of 0.36 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 144.89K shares over the past 3 months.

Exela Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:XELA) trade information

After registering a 6.38% upside in the last session, Exela Technologies Inc (XELA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.58, jumping 6.38% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 18.18%, and 40.09% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -3.27%. Short interest in Exela Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:XELA) saw shorts transact 0.6 million shares and set a 4.85 days time to cover.

Exela Technologies Inc (XELA) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -7.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $266.95 million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $294.31 million and $279.4 million respectively in the corresponding quarters.

XELA Dividends

Exela Technologies Inc has its next earnings report out between April 01 and April 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Exela Technologies Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Exela Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:XELA)’s Major holders

Exela Technologies Inc insiders hold 0.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 11.07% of the shares at 11.07% float percentage. In total, 11.07% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Shay Capital LLC. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 0.19 million shares (or 2.99% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.62 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Rafferty Asset Management, LLC with 0.17 million shares, or about 2.60% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $0.54 million.

We also have Direxion Fds-Direxion Work From Home ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Exela Technologies Inc (XELA) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2024, Direxion Fds-Direxion Work From Home ETF holds roughly 0.17 million shares. This is just over 2.60% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.54 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.11 million, or 1.65% of the shares, all valued at about 0.34 million.