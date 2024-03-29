Enveric Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ENVB) Up 35.0% Since 52-Week Low; YTD Fall -23.08% – Here’s What You Need To Do

Enveric Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ENVB)’s traded shares stood at 0.27 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.85. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.00, to imply a decrease of -1.96% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The ENVB share’s 52-week high remains $6.98, putting it -598.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 35.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.65. The company has a valuation of $5.63M, with an average of 5.72 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.40 million shares over the past 3 months.

Enveric Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ENVB) trade information

After registering a -1.96% downside in the last session, Enveric Biosciences Inc (ENVB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.1999, dropping -1.96% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -14.53%, and 20.34% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -23.08%. Short interest in Enveric Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ENVB) saw shorts transact 0.15 million shares and set a 0.02 days time to cover.

Enveric Biosciences Inc (ENVB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Enveric Biosciences Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Enveric Biosciences Inc (ENVB) shares are -56.71% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 66.79% against 12.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 48.20% this quarter before jumping 74.00% for the next one.

ENVB Dividends

Enveric Biosciences Inc has its next earnings report out between May 13 and May 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Enveric Biosciences Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Enveric Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ENVB)’s Major holders

Enveric Biosciences Inc insiders hold 7.06% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.71% of the shares at 7.22% float percentage. In total, 6.71% institutions holds shares in the company, led by AdvisorShares Investments, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.1 million shares (or 4.60% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.34 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 29578.0 shares, or about 1.36% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $99677.0.

We also have AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Enveric Biosciences Inc (ENVB) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF holds roughly 0.15 million shares. This is just over 6.73% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.35 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 12515.0, or 0.57% of the shares, all valued at about 42175.0.