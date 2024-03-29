Enliven Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ELVN) Is Currently -37.69 Percent Below Its 52-Week High, But It Still Offers Strong Upside Potential.

Enliven Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ELVN)’s traded shares stood at 0.2 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.06. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $17.59, to imply a decrease of -5.58% or -$1.04 in intraday trading. The ELVN share’s 52-week high remains $24.22, putting it -37.69% down since that peak but still an impressive 44.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.80. The company has a valuation of $727.35M, with an average of 0.25 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 137.52K shares over the past 3 months.

Enliven Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ELVN) trade information

After registering a -5.58% downside in the last session, Enliven Therapeutics Inc (ELVN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 18.99, dropping -5.58% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.60%, and 3.47% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 27.10%. Short interest in Enliven Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ELVN) saw shorts transact 4.33 million shares and set a 41.97 days time to cover.

Enliven Therapeutics Inc (ELVN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Enliven Therapeutics Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Enliven Therapeutics Inc (ELVN) shares are 26.73% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -6.47% against 9.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 30.00% this quarter before falling -53.70% for the next one.

ELVN Dividends

Enliven Therapeutics Inc has its next earnings report out between May 09 and May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Enliven Therapeutics Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Enliven Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ELVN)’s Major holders

Enliven Therapeutics Inc insiders hold 6.96% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 80.99% of the shares at 87.05% float percentage. In total, 80.99% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Orbimed Advisors LLC.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 9.0 million shares (or 21.84% of shares), all amounting to roughly $183.66 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is 5AM Venture Management, LLC with 5.8 million shares, or about 14.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $118.35 million.

We also have Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Enliven Therapeutics Inc (ELVN) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund holds roughly 0.97 million shares. This is just over 2.34% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $18.28 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.7 million, or 1.70% of the shares, all valued at about 14.27 million.